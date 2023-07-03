Canada is embroiled in its worst wildfire season on record. No other past year even comes close. In terms of climatology, the fire season is still in its early stages and already, by mid-June, nearly 12 million acres had burned across the nation. In May, many of the western fires were triggered by lightning against a precursor background of heat and parched soil. Then, a singular massive wildfire caused widespread destruction in Nova Scotia. With helpful rainfall and more concentrated firefighting resources over a smaller area, that fire gradually came under control. During June, hundreds of fires in remote parts of Quebec were triggered by lightning, also over largely parched ground which remains very dry, following only sporadic and scattered showers.

The bottom map projects additional drying over large areas by July 10, so the situation is not likely to improve in Canada on any large scale. As for the current situation, the numbers and concentration of fires remain a grave problem.

With 583 fires in progress nationally as of Sunday, 290 remain out of control.

Wildfires are tied to natural cycles, and can serve a useful forest management role when allowed to burn if wildfires are present in smaller numbers and on lesser acreage. However, the trend in Canadian wildfires is unhealthy, in more ways than one. This can be seen in carbon dioxide emissions from the fires, depicted in this graph produced by the European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting.

The amount as of June already exceeds a full year’s wildfire carbon dioxide emissions.

With hundreds of fires burning on inaccessible tracts of wilderness, many will continue to burn out of control because there is little Canada can do to fight such fires, even with help from firefighters from the U.S. and 9 other nations joining in the battle. The resources simply do not exist to reach much of this territory. As reported by CNN, “If you have limited resources, and you have a lot of fires, what you do is you protect human life and property first,” Robert Gray, a Canadian wildland fire ecologist, told CNN. “You protect people, infrastructure, watersheds, so there’s a prioritization system.” That has long been the reality even in earlier years when less acreage was involved with fires.

As for the smoke, little can be done about it. Fires left to burn will produce huge quantities of smoke, with hazardous particulates increasing when near surface smoke density builds. Arboreal forests in eastern Canada produce different contaminants than burning spruce forests in western Canada. The near surface smoke density is dependent both on low- and mid-level winds for steering transport.

In the bigger picture for this year, summertime dryness is likely to be more persistent over many parts of Canada. Occasional and scattered thunderstorms will continue to trigger new fires in this environment with lightning, but there will probably not be enough widespread rainfall to help dampen large tracts of land.

The news isn’t all bad when this very anomalous year is subtracted from the last 2 decades. Total numbers of fires in Canada have gone down by around 2000 annually prior to 2023. Some of the recent reduction is due to improvements in badly underdone preventive burnings and other pre-fire forest management steps. However, the actual size of individual fires has been drastically increasing, with greater intensity and more emissions. From 1982-1993 the average acreage per fire was about 277. In this extraordinary year, the average acreage has skyrocketed to 4700, way up even from last year.

We are likely to see repeat smoke incursions southward into the eastern U.S. during the course of the summer, particularly when atmospheric blocking patterns redevelop. During such patterns, an area of low pressure can set up near the Maritime Provinces, with a high pressure ridge to the west and another out over the Atlantic. The stalled low can funnel a north to northwest flow into the eastern U.S., transporting the smoke plumes south and southeastward. This occurs when the polar jet stream weakens, and becomes more prone to buckling into longer north-south waves.

The climate change role in such blocking patterns remains unsettled, but highly suggestive. While she was a Rutgers researcher in 2012, Jennifer Francis (now at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute) published a paper connecting the predicted and verified more rapid warming at high latitudes with the probability of more frequent blocking patterns. The evidence, still inconclusive, suggests the northern warming periodically weakens the jet stream, and is doing so more often. This is nicely explained in this NBC News article (I’ve also written on this topic in past Buffalo News articles).

With this in mind, it is reasonable to expect future repeat smoky episodes this summer.