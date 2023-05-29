We’ll skip past waxing poetic about the sun being the source of all life on Earth, and get right to one part of its light and energy spectrum – ultraviolet radiation.

To begin with, not all is bad when it comes to UV. Limited exposure to UV helps the body produce the vital nutrient vitamin D. The UN World Health Organization recommends five to 15 minutes exposure to sunlight two to three times per week to aid in this production. Almost needless to say, this kind of helpful exposure can be difficult to attain around our region for long stretches during the cold-weather months. Quite the opposite has been occurring since the middle of last week and will continue this week.

There are three different groups of wavelengths in ultraviolet light: UVA, UVB and UVC. All UVC and most UVB are absorbed by the ozone layer, found in the stratosphere. Around 95% of UV received on Earth’s surface is UVA. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that UVA is weaker than UVB, but it is more consistent during the year and penetrates deeper into our skin. UVA is the wavelength of greatest concern to the overall rate of skin cancers. However, it is UVB that, despite its lesser presence, plays a major role in burning, blistering, basal and squamous cell cancers, and potentially deadly melanomas.

It is primarily the ozone layer aloft that stands between us and high overexposures to both vegetation and living creatures on our planet. Humanity’s efforts to ban manmade chemicals earlier during the second half of the 20th century which were depleting the ozone layer have borne fruit, and provided a rare effort where international cooperation was attained. Moreover, adequate stratospheric ozone also has an impact on mitigating global warming, detailed in this NASA article.

Most of you have heard by now about the necessity for application of quality sunscreen for protection. Sunscreen should offer a protective range at or above SPF 30. Skin sensitivity and vulnerability increases among those with fair skin and blond hair. These sunscreens should be applied 15 minutes prior to exposure to become activated. As for the numerical values of the SPF designations, yes, SPF 50 does offer additional protection over SPF 30, which is considerably superior to SPF 15. The Skin Cancer Foundation offers some excellent advice on the use of sunscreens and the overconfidence which can be harmful to those who rely entirely on sunscreens to lower exposures.

Protection to the scalp (especially with a hairline like mine!) is often neglected and, secondarily, some of us forget to apply and reapply sunscreen adequately to the ears and lips. There are often big differences in sunscreen efficacy and staying power between brands, so you can ask your pharmacist for advice when purchasing or check Consumer Reports. CR has shown in thorough testing that higher pricing often does not assure a more effective sunscreen.

Sunscreen plays no role in protecting our eyes, of course, and UV has been directly linked with cataracts. A joint U.S.-Israeli study has also found a growing link between UV and glaucoma. The worst hours for exposure are between about 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (the earlier advised 2 p.m. cutoff has proven to be bad advice). UV is not related to temperatures, so even a cool day with bright sunshine can provide plenty of exposure risks. No one should ever get a false sense of security from our northerly latitude. Our rates of skin cancer are increasing as well – just not as acutely as in the south for some types of skin cancer. The higher the angle of the sun in the sky, the greater the exposure. In the mid-spring to mid-autumn months, Western New York faces just such high angles. We are a long way from the North Pole.

New parents should keep in mind each sunburn that occurs in young children increases that child’s risk of skin cancer later in life, so sunscreen, protective hats and clothing should be a must from the beginning.

As for the UV Index, my rule of thumb is the greater the atmospheric clarity, the greater the exposure. Thin overcast such as last week’s wildfire smoke only lessens UV exposure slightly. It takes a dense overcast for a significant reduction. Conversely, a dark blue sky spells potential trouble. As for tanning beds, the Mayo Clinic covers that topic succinctly.

People of color have a somewhat reduced risk of damage from UV exposure. However, it is a myth that darker skin pigmentation provides anything that would approach immunity. In reality, the additional pigment protection is less than most would expect, and sunscreen is still advised.

Finally, for truckers and others who spend hours on the road, you should know the side windows in vehicles frequently filter less UV than the windshields.

And, if you drive with your left arm resting on the door, you’ll be receiving lots more UVA than you might think. Special thought to using sunscreen is advised.