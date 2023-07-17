We learned during the deadly Christmas weekend blizzard last December that Western New York will not always be a haven from the worsening impacts of accelerating global warming. There were likely, but not yet conclusive, links between the ferocity of that horrific storm and the rapid warming occurring in the Arctic and across high northern latitudes.

A case can be made the Northern Hemisphere has been undergoing the most extreme warming on record this summer. From this, thankfully, our region has been a haven with no extraordinary heat thus far and none in sight for at least the next several weeks.

What has been occurring in many other parts of the hemisphere qualifies as extreme heat at its worst, at least substantially driven by global warming. We can start with the Southwest, where people are presumably acclimated to extreme heat.

Taken by itself, 112 degrees in Phoenix is not an especially big deal (128 in Death Valley Sunday does qualify as a record). But Saturday, a record high of 118 was reached during a month in which every day has been 110 degrees (just once) or higher. Phoenix low temperatures have ranged from 91 to 95 since July 10, with more of the same this week. This persistence is debilitating and dangerous to the very young, the elderly and the economically disadvantaged, with no relief overnight. The mean temperature for the month is 101.3 degrees, a whopping 5.8 degrees above the normally brutal heat. This week looks to bring more of the same.

This is already the longest streak of 110-degree-plus highs in Phoenix history.

In the Southeast, the temperatures have been well into the 90s, but with humidity added in, the heat indices have been a real hazard, and relentless again in the Monday forecast.

Relentless is a key word, because the persistence is what takes the greatest toll. Atop the “normal” steam heat climatology of southern Florida in the summer, Miami had its first-on-record excessive heat warning Sunday, and more hazards lie ahead this week.

This kind of exceptionally oppressive heat and humidity, beyond average, has been going on for weeks across the Gulf states and will continue this week with only occasional brief cooling from thunderstorms. The same can be said for even hotter central and southern Texas, again for weeks on end.

The heat in the interior of the West has been extreme enough to cause wildfires to flare up, even after this past winter’s abundant precipitation. Wildfires continue to rage over many regions of Canada in largely dry to parched conditions.

Beyond North America, extreme heat is ravaging parts of southern Europe. A high pressure heat dome has established itself over northern Africa and southern Europe, sending temperatures soaring in places such as Italy.

Rome may reach or exceed its all-time highest temperature of 105, while thousands of tourists during the busy season have to deal with this dangerous heat. Sicily and Sardinia will be in the 115- to 119-degree range. Similar conditions are occurring in Greece, southern Spain and southern France, and southeast Europe. Some temporary relief may arrive late this week, but the dome will rebuild next week. Statistics for heat-related mortality in Europe this year are not yet available, although it was only last year when public health scientists attributed nearly 62,000 European deaths to heat.

One particular record, reported by Washington Post meteorologist Matthew Cappucci, is startling. Sanbao, a township in arid northwest China, spiked the hottest temperature on record in China Sunday, at 126 degrees. This appears to be the hottest temperature ever recorded north of 40 degrees latitude in the Northern Hemisphere.

Back in the U.S., Florida and Gulf states can’t expect any relief from sea breezes. Sea surface temperatures are at record highs, especially off southwest Florida where low 90s had been in place last week.

Such sea breezes will only add to the heat indices with extra humidity and reduce evaporative cooling on human skin.

Again, it is the persistence of much of this heat and regional heat domes, as well as the heat’s intensity, that continue to set apart the current era of warming from earlier decades. The eight hottest years on global record have occurred since 2016, and it is now accepted science this warming is caused by human activity. The currently strengthening El Nino will add to the warmth over the next year by adding extra natural heat to the land, lower atmosphere and oceans. El Nino-driven ocean heating will not peak until next year.

Over the next 16 days, it does at least appear the amplitude of the southwest-south heat dome will weaken just slightly after next week, while in the Great Lakes, middle Atlantic and Northeast, we will continue to be spared the extremes, and even have a few days with below average temperatures in our region. (Click on the middle arrow above this map to animate.)