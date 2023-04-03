After dozens of people died in tornadoes last week in parts of the South and Midwest, it continues to be a deadly year for tornadic thunderstorms. Just looking at storm reports for March 31 is an eye-opener.

The Wapello County tornado seen from 4 miles south of Hedrick.



🎞: Lauren Sylvester#iawx pic.twitter.com/4dqMBDeZa5 — Riley Fannon (@RileyFannonKTVO) March 31, 2023

Because of our unique geography, which includes the Rocky Mountains barrier to the west, with often bone-dry air in the Southwest, juxtaposed to overrun a rich supply of water vapor and its latent heat from the Gulf east of the Rockies, the U.S. has the most tornadoes by far of any nation.

On the surface, there appears to be a clear increase in tornado occurrence over the decades starting in the early 1990s. However, a significant percentage of this increase can be tied to the establishment of the National Weather Service Doppler radar network, often detecting tornadic circulations missed with earlier technology in thinly populated areas. There are also the increased storm spotter and chaser reports and videos that often went unreported.

This year has been an extreme example, so far, of an above average year in Storm Prediction Center statistics.

There were, for example, 168 tornadoes reported in January after a very active December. But this is not the first extreme year by any means. A worse year was 2011, particularly in late April when more than 360 people were killed in an Alabama outbreak on April 27.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Because the warming climate has such a clear tie to increased intensity of megadroughts in dry regions, increased flooding events in wet regions, worsening wildfire seasons and rising sea levels, there can be a tendency to jump to the conclusion that global warming must also be clearly tied to more numerous and violent tornadoes. (Read a basic primer on evidence concerning the warming climate and its impacts.)

Extreme weather events in general are becoming more common, and their ties to the ongoing climate change continue to become better established. Yet, the association between the warming and tornado trends lacks the convincing clarity found in other extreme weather impacts. There is much more variability in tornado statistics from year to year.

Meteorologist Bob Henson examined SPC statistics in detail for Yale Climate Connections in 2021. The tornado count from year to year results in annual confirmed tornadoes as low as 900 and as high as 1,800-plus. However, when he filtered out the weak EF-0 tornadoes, the average for EF-1 and stronger drops to 300-600 annually. As Henson wrote, tornadoes are “local creatures.” They are typically small in scale and more difficult to link to reduced sea ice and warmer oceans, which are broad, regional scale climate impacts.

There are some statistical tendencies that seem to be amplifying in this era of global warming. As I wrote last week, the already-warm Gulf and other ocean waters in the southwest Atlantic are warmer than average, and this anomaly has been present for quite some time. What this additional fuel from more evaporating water vapor and heat energy released in the process may be doing is increasing the threat of tornadoes in such places as the Gulf states and the Southeast. If you look at tornado occurrence, the numbers have been much higher in what is traditionally called “tornado alley” in the Plains.

When you look at tornado fatalities, however, a different picture is beginning to emerge.

In recent years, there is suggestive evidence that peak conditions for tornadoes have been shifting east of traditional “tornado alley.” Victor Gensini of Northern Illinois University has examined atmospheric data and found a trend.

There appears to be increased population vulnerability to tornado outbreaks farther east. The Gulf is closer to a 24/7 steady-state supply of heat and moisture energy, and the greater population density farther east may be stricken more often by late-night supercells. People may not see or hear warnings in those hours.

I sat in on a webinar a few years ago led by Harold Brooks of the National Severe Storms Laboratory. In it, he said links between tornado trends and climate change are still tenuous. Some regional climate models show a continued increase in severe thunderstorms with strong straight line winds, but with less of the type of wind shear aloft that can produce rotation in supercells. As of now, there is growing but inconclusive evidence we may see a reduction in weaker tornado days, but an increase in extreme event days like those seen recently when ingredients come together on days with strong wind shear. It will be some years before this evidence is better understood.