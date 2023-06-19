It’s safe to assume heat is not at the top of the list in Western New York’s typical climate hazards. While summer warmth will be building this week, it will still be short of a bona fide heat wave combination of excessive heat and humidity. However, there are some signs even in our more temperate part of the Great Lakes this may turn out to be a warmer than average summer, as projected with some confidence by the Climate Prediction Center.

Nationally and globally, heat is quite another story. In most years, heat is the biggest killer on the planet, and its role is growing. Just looking at the 2021 U.S. statistics, heat’s standing in weather fatalities stands out over a 10-year period.

Globally, the British Met Office Hadley Centre, one of the world’s most important climate data repositories, calculates Earth’s average temperature has increased by 1 degree Celsius/1.8 degrees Fahrenheit since the advent of the Industrial Revolution.

Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli has compiled some of the evidence of growing frequency and intensity of heat waves in recent decades, coinciding with this era of accelerated global warming. The term “heat wave” has different meanings in different parts of the globe, usually tied to what conditions the local population have become accustomed. The American Meteorological Society summarizes the term as "a period of abnormally and uncomfortably hot and usually humid weather."

Since the turn of this century, there have been some disastrous standout deadly heat waves, such as 2003 in Europe. This cataclysm is estimated to have killed 70,000 people on a stricken continent, with little available air conditioning greatly adding to the casualties.

A peer-reviewed study of this heat wave with a comparison to past paleoclimate data found human-caused warming made this warmest period in the previous 500 years in Europe four times more likely to have occurred than would have been the case without humanity’s additions to greenhouse gases from the burning of fossil fuels.

In 2010, the Russian government attributed 56,000 deaths to another heat wave and the wildfires and smoke the heat triggered.

A National Academy of Science study concluded there was an 80% probability the Russian heat wave would not have occurred without the warming climate.

Still another horrific 2017 southern Europe heat wave, nicknamed “Lucifer,” was analyzed to be 10 times more likely than would have been the case without the ongoing warming. The study was performed by the World Weather Attribution research group.

An additional heat wave stretched under a prevalent hot ridge of high pressure the following year, from Japan all the way into Canada. Detailing this expansive heat wave, a study lead author projected that even if the world succeeded in holding global warming to the hoped-for goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius, the Northern Hemisphere could expect to have summers as hot as 2018 every two out of every three years later this century.

In the face of ongoing warming, the future of more frequent and intense heat waves looks grim. A 2019 Princeton University study outlines the most likely trends.

The greater likelihood of more common nearly back-to-back heat waves will place the elderly and low-income residents at more acute risk to succumbing to the heat stresses, with less recovery time between heat waves. Electrical grids will be taxed beyond their capacities regularly, as will government resources to bring water and other forms of relief to at-risk populations.

Even this week, a severe heat wave will be underway in Texas, and parts of Louisiana due to a combination of searing temperatures combined with oppressive humidity. The heat wave will produce heat indices above 120 degrees, which, over days, will be a deadly health hazard with the stifling conditions continuing overnight.

Since the heat crises are already here, these impacts are not something that can be tucked away for future planning. Keep in mind, the Dallas-Fort Worth NWS Forecast Office has issued excessive heat warnings through Tuesday (hardly ever issued in our region) to a public already acclimated to steam heat, indicating above-and-beyond health threats facing a populous region.