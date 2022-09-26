Ask Don Paul: Is climate warming man-made? Does weather affect fall foliage?

A reader named Bob commented on last Monday’s “Ask Don Paul” column with a question: “Don, from what I understand, ice sheets stretched down to what is now Kansas (same as the Great Lakes) 10,000 years ago. What caused those to melt? Was that man-made warming?”

Answer: While there may be hidden skepticism in that question, I’ll try to lay out some basic facts on what is known as anthropogenic warming … that is, human activity-caused warming. No one article can cover the topic in its entirety, but I will supply some scientific perspective.

The warming, which has been ongoing and accelerating since the 1980s, is not natural. Anthropogenic warming denialists mistakenly take the proven cycles of previous ice ages and warm periods – the Earth’s climate is cyclical and is always changing – and proclaim this current irrefutable warming is simply part of that cycle and the same as past warmings. This is a vast and inaccurate oversimplification.

There are a number of natural forcing mechanisms which can cause warming, such as increased solar irradiance. But we know through instrumentation there has been no increase in solar input since 1978, when satellite sensors increased precision in the measurements. If warming were being caused by changes in solar input, we would see fairly uniform warming through the depth of the atmosphere. Instead, we see warming only near the surface, with cooling in the stratosphere and mesosphere aloft. This kind of temperature profile is linked to warming at the surface.

The surface and lower atmospheric warming in the troposphere has been occurring due to increased greenhouse gas emissions from industry, transportation and agricultural practices. Carbon dioxide has gone from 280 parts per million in the atmosphere since before the industrial revolution to about 415 ppm now, a well-over 40% increase. Of the greenhouse gases that trap heat near the surface, carbon dioxide is the most significant greenhouse gas, because of its volume and its staying power in the atmosphere. Methane is even more potent, though it does not linger in the atmosphere as long.

We know carbon dioxide from natural sources increases cyclically and has been linked by paleoclimatologists with past warm periods. So, skeptics ask, then why can’t this greenhouse gas increase be natural?

Atmospheric chemists now can trace the source of the increase by examining the isotopes of carbon dioxide. Those molecules with fewer neutrons in their nuclei come from industrial sources and the burning involved with deforestation. We know where the extra carbon is coming from, and it’s not a natural source. You can get more information in an excellent article from Columbia University’s “State of the Planet.”

The feedback mechanisms from our ongoing warming tend to accelerate the warming. The loss of arctic sea ice and replacement by dark ocean waters has reduced the planet’s overall reflectivity or albedo, and that means more heat is absorbed in northern waters, along with more rapid warming in Alaska, Greenland and northern Siberia. Glaciers are in decline, and the Greenland ice cap along with many parts of the Antarctica ice shelf are also melting, reducing albedo and causing sea levels to rise faster. Thawing tundra permafrost and warming oceans release more previously trapped methane into the atmosphere. Warming also increases evaporation, releasing more water vapor into the atmosphere. Water vapor is a greenhouse gas.

Through exhaustive research, peer review and careful instrumented measurements, atmospheric and climate scientists have extremely high confidence the current warming would not be occurring without the growth in greenhouse emissions from human activity. It is quite out of sync with what would have occurred naturally without the addition of human activity-related greenhouse gas emissions.

Michael Muscarella asks: “Does a wetter summer give more color to our leaves?”

Answer: Plant experts say the answer is no. The weather in late summer and early autumn is what really counts. The best evidence shows trees need plenty of sunshine in the daytime and chilly nights in September-October to produce the most vibrant colors. There is no known link between a rainier-than-average summer and more colorful foliage. In fact, more rain later in the summer can often knock leaves off trees and reduce overall color. This will be occurring to some extent during Sept. 26-28 due to locally heavy lake-effect rain and some gusty winds. For more information in detail on leaf color, click here.

