Ask Don Paul: How rare was last week’s protracted lake effect?

Richard Delmont asked me if last week's protracted period of fairly cold southwest winds producing lake effect pushing the band to well north of Buffalo was a rare event. Subjectively, I can say it was somewhat uncommon, though not truly rare. Our winds between last Monday and Thursday oscillated from south-southwest (pushing the lake band far to the north) to west-southwest, sending shorter periods of lake rain and snow into higher elevations and the Southern Tier. Had our low-level temperatures up to 5,000 feet been 5 to 8 degrees colder, the measured rainfall amounts within this band had the precipitation been snow would probably have caused conditions similar to those of the October 2006 lake-effect disaster. Most trees were still fully foliated. With marginally cold temperatures, the snow would have been water-laden, and the combined weights of the slushy snow and the foliage, accompanied by fairly gusty winds, would have brought countless tree limbs down. With such a temperature profile, the ratio of snow to liquid would be nowhere near the clichéd and often inaccurate 10 inches of snow:1 inch of rain ratio. It would have been closer to 6:1.

However, last week’s event did have more oscillation than the 2006 storm, so the situations are far from identical.

During Christmas week 2001, a colder event with more persistent wind direction and less oscillation produced 82 inches of snow for Buffalo, an all-time record for any week or month. The Blizzard of '85 had prolonged strong winds and blinding snow on a Saturday, burying the city and Northtowns with little oscillation until a southward shift occurred later Saturday evening. During Sunday, the brutal lake band stayed center well south, but winds backed to southwest by Monday morning, producing a true, paralyzing blizzard in Buffalo and much of the Northtowns. Of course, the positional stability of the lake band during "Snowvember" in 2014 was truly incredible, with the lack of oscillation contributing to some 7 foot totals over hilly terrain in southern Erie County. So, I don’t see last week’s event as especially rare, but it can be viewed as somewhat uncommon.

Getting back to those snow-to-liquid ratios, the actual range is incredibly expansive, tied to the atmospheric temperature profile and extreme cold versus marginal cold. These temperature ranges also change the snowflake type and the amount of airspace between the differing crystals. This amazing range is nicely explained in the following article (if you don't read it, the rations can range from 5:1 to as much as 30:1).

Forecast for the week

Sunday’s high of 76 may end up being the peak of this current warm spell, but it won’t be until later Wednesday before we bid adieu to the unseasonable warmth. The beautiful foliage is still near peak at many locations on the Niagara Frontier, though it’s past peak in higher elevations to the south:

If we don’t get too much wind with midweek showers, there should still be some left for next weekend.

Nationally, the warmth dominates most of the Midwest and the interior of the East on Monday. Cold temperatures are now entrenched in the interior of the West, as detailed in this National Weather Service graphic:

In the meantime, a long and narrow ridge of high pressure will continue to buffer us from low pressure off the East Coast.

Clouds and showers associated with the advance of the colder air to the west will also be blocked by our ridge through Wednesday morning. The flow of warmer air from the south during Monday and Tuesday will be weak enough to allow local cooling off Lake Ontario to encroach below the Niagara Escarpment on an afternoon northeast flow. You folks in Youngstown, Wilson and Newfane will have to settle for 60s, instead of 70s.

The cold air advancing to the east will have plenty of time and space to become modified before it gets here. By Wednesday morning, a weakening cold front will be at our doorstep. As you can see, most of the showers with the front will be found behind the boundary, to the west.

After Monday and Tuesday’s 70s, we still may approach 70 ahead of the front, especially in the Genesee Valley to the east where there will be more dry time and some limited sunshine. As for the showers, it appears rainfall amounts will run shy of causing another full-scale outbreak of muddy paws following our ongoing dry pattern. Weather Prediction Center rainfall estimates are not impressive.

We’ll be dry behind the cold front for an extended period, with a partly sunny sky and seasonably cool temperatures in the low-mid 50s Thursday and Friday. Saturday, readings will recover to the upper 50s, close to 60.

Sunday will have ideal conditions for afternoon tailgating at the stadium. The sky will be mostly sunny to start with a mild high probably edging into the low 60s. Clouds may begin to increase by midafternoon ahead of an area of low pressure to our south. Game time will be dry, though the European/ECMWF has some light showers reaching the Southern Tier after midnight. A mild southeast breeze does not look to be a major factor in the game based on current projections.

Halloween may get a bit trickier with limited moisture nearby heading into trick-or-treat hours. After a high around 60, temps will slip into the above average upper 50s. A few showers can’t be ruled out, as seen in the ECMWF late in the day.

In the extended range, there are no signs in the upper air ensembles of a return to a protracted cold pattern in our part of the country.

Confidence remains high for most days after Friday to be milder than average out to two weeks, with cold air masses staying over the west, occasionally edging into the north central states.