Ask Don Paul: Does our warming climate have an impact on tornadoes?

Vincent Miskell, a high school chum of mine, wanted me to deal with the following topic. Since well-established causal links between global warming and increased droughts, rising sea levels, heat waves, hurricane intensity, wildfires and more flooding events exist, it might be assumed similar trends may be developing with the frequency and intensity of tornadoes.

While our warming climate should not be thought of as the sole cause for extreme weather events, the increase (and coming further increases) in extreme weather events of many types is well-supported in physics and predictive climate models. Tornadoes, however, present other complexities which make such links more difficult to understand and predict. At present, there is no consensus among climate scientists and meteorologists on the most likely trends in numbers and intensity of tornadoes tied to warming. One of the reasons for a lack of clarity is the small size of tornadoes, even the highly destructive ones. Geographically, they occur on a very small scale individually. Climate models, by their very nature, focus more on global and regional trends which filter out day-to-day weather “noise” and don’t focus on small scale features.

There is statistical evidence the total number of individual tornadoes on any given day has shown some decline in recent decades. But there is also evidence major tornado “events” are becoming more clustered, with more large scale outbreaks of numerous tornadoes, rather than isolated tornadic storms. The total number of tornadoes, taking into account isolated events and major, clustered events has not changed much. Yet the physics behind these statistical trends remain unclear.

Theoretically, there may be a relationship between rising sea temperatures in the Gulf and the greater volume of evaporated water vapor in the atmosphere which results, and at least a temporary partial shift eastward into the Gulf states and mid-south for tornado outbreaks which had been more common in the Southern Plains, aka “tornado alley.” There may also be a connection between changes in the jet stream linked to climate change due to the lessened temperature contrast between the rapidly warming high latitudes and the mid latitudes. At the same time, many climate models are predicting lessened wind shear in future decades. Such wind shear is known to increase the number of rotating supercell thunderstorms, only 20% of which produce tornadoes. If shear lessens, we could still see an increase in the number of non-tornadic severe thunderstorms with more instability, heating, and water vapor fueling more intense to severe cells without seeing a fundamental increase in tornadoes. A recent National Climate Assessment summed up the state of this conundrum: “Some types of extreme weather (e.g. rainfall and extreme heat) can be directly attributed global warming. Other types of extreme weather, such as tornadoes, are also exhibiting changes which may be linked to climate change, but scientific understanding isn’t detailed enough to project direction and magnitude of future change.”

Lake-effect snow fundamentals

Dave Matthew, a weather spotter for Environment Canada farther north in Ontario, gets most of his lake-effect snow from Lake Huron. Dave would like me to offer readers a refresher on some lake-effect snow basics, such as the most favorable wind direction to deliver the most snow to the most people here in Western New York. He also mentioned the minimal temperature difference between the lake water temperature and the atmosphere about a mile up necessary to develop the convective lake-effect cloud bands that produce significant snow. (Yes, being a longtime weather geek and spotter, Dave knows the answers to these questions, but he thought such a discussion would be useful as we head into November.) I searched and found a lake-effect primer article I wrote several years ago that serves this purpose, in detail. It’s rather inclusive, and I decided I could not better it as it stands.

The near-term WNY forecast

Halloween is not measuring up to the splendor of the last several days nor Sunday’s 67 degree high. Gloomy skies may lend a little atmosphere to the trick-or-treat hours, no pun intended, but there will be some occasional drips around, not counting costumes. Spotty light and occasional showers fall, more likely to get kids and escorts damp rather than soaking wet most of the time. However, a few models depict the best organized showers, at least on the Niagara Frontier, will be occurring late this afternoon, when the temperature will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

Any leftover spotty showers Tuesday should be confined to the morning hours, with a few sunny breaks in the afternoon and a high of 60 to 62.

Wednesday will bring a partly to mostly sunny sky with readings again in the low 60s inland from the lakes, and the mid-upper 50s at the lakeshore, with very little wind.

By Friday and into the weekend, the southwest to southerly flow will strengthen, bringing unseasonable warmth back to our region. The look of the Sunday depiction tells the story.

Our highs will range from the mid 60s on Thursday to near 70 during the weekend. In East Rutherford, N.J., game time temps should range in the low 70s with a light southerly breeze under a partly sunny sky, so Bills fans don’t need to bring heavy jackets.

Locally, slight cooling will arrive next Monday with the passage of a weak cool front, while a more wintry air mass will be focusing on the west. In the extended range, Climate Prediction Center temperature probabilities keep the east milder than average next week.

A similar trend persists into the 8-14 day outlook.

As to when any of that cold air moves east, there are still no signs of a markedly cold pattern going out to the 15th, though the American upper air pattern ensemble shows a slight dip in the polar jet stream at that time.

A longer term (and, in my view, less reliable) model does show a more distinct shift to colder weather in the east in late November.