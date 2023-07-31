Oceanic sea surface temperatures/SSTs and near surface temperatures don’t have as long a climate record as land-based temperatures. The latter are buttressed by paleoclimatological data going back hundreds of thousands of years. The existing database for SSTs, however, clearly shows the current ocean temperatures north of the equator are at never-observed heights. The July 29th SST anomalies, even on first glance, do jump out.

It must be kept in mind that these colors represent anomalies, which is the extent of excess heating, compared with normal ocean temperature climatology.

Ask Don Paul: Could the extreme heat stories be overdone? At this time in our climate history and current state of the planet, the evidence is overwhelming that global warming is accelerating, writes Don Paul.

This is, truly, uncharted territory, and extends geographically far beyond the shallow water extremes of near 100 degree SSTs never before seen near South Florida in shallow water (SST anomalies are not quite as extreme over deeper waters).

Where you see those dark red patches, those represent what are called marine heat waves. According to NOAA, which tracks global ocean temperatures, these heat waves now govern 44% of global oceans, where in midsummer, only 10% is the climatological norm. Global mean SSTs have been at well above normal record highs every day since late March, as reported in the Washington Post (with NOAA as the source). These anomalies can have “significant impacts on marine life as well as coastal communities and economies,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Ask Don Paul: Is there runaway warming in the Northern Hemisphere? What has been occurring in many other parts of the hemisphere qualifies as extreme heat at its worst, at least substantially driven by global warming, Paul writes.

Scientists are unsure of what is causing this unique 2023 spike, at this point. Even in the face of human activity-caused global warming, the spike itself is far beyond the normal range in such a short period. There seems to be good agreement among climate scientists and oceanographers that this does not yet present itself as strong evidence that Earth has passed a “tipping point,” though it can’t be entirely ruled out. There is real disagreement on what may be underlying this spike. Scientific debates center on whether it may be a weakening of Atlantic winds that typically carry more Saharan dust out across the Atlantic, or whether a drastic reduction in ship smoke pollution is in play. Both Saharan dust and smoke particulates can filter out some solar heating. It is too soon to know if either or both of these elements are playing a role in the spike.

In any case, the onset of a strengthening El Nino is going to add natural fuel to the heating that has been underway for decades from human activity. The nature of oceanic heat absorption being a slower process than land and air heating means El Nino’s peak oceanic influence will be felt more in 2024. University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann predicts this means there will be more record setting in oceanic heating into next year.

In the meantime, the Northwest Atlantic has SST anomalies never before observed, with an average temperature of 77 degrees, warmer than Lake Erie. This is more than 2.5 degrees above average for a tremendous volume of water.

The waters off Newfoundland are running a staggering 9 to 18 degrees Fahrenheit above average at this time. This warmth may have an impact in later season tropical cyclones near the Northeast U.S. and Canadian Maritimes.

The 100 degree-plus SSTs in shallow waters near South Florida are influenced by the extreme heat on land. The National Weather Service reports most of South Florida is on track for its hottest year on record. For example, Miami’s heat index has exceeded 100 degrees for 47 consecutive days, smashing the old record of 32 days noted in the Washington Post. And, scientists found 100% coral mortality south of Marathon Key in recent days in the hot waters.

Ask Don Paul: How do we know global temperatures are the hottest in recorded history? The eight hottest years on global record have occurred since 2016, the hottest year of all so far, when a strong El Nino added natural heat to the human activity-caused global warming, writes Don Paul.

Elsewhere, Mediterranean SSTs are at record heights, and the heat in Southern Europe with links to the sea heat is fueling massive wildfires in Greece, other parts of Southern Europe and North Africa. Far above normal temperatures are found across much of the equatorial and North Pacific waters, fueling record heat in Japan and most of East Asia.

Back in the Atlantic hurricane basin, typically, a strengthening El Nino produces more wind shear aloft, which can disrupt tropical cyclone development and result in less tropical activity. However, this year, SST anomalies are so large, the El Nino effect may be mitigated by the excess heat and resultant evaporative moisture flux. Any tropical cyclone over these heated waters during wind shear lulls, could reach extraordinary intensity.

Finally, the seasonal lag in El Nino’s oceanic influence virtually assures that the ocean will be returning some of its record heat back into the atmosphere by and during next year, boosting the already ongoing global warming until El Nino’s impacts begin to recede later in 2024. At that time, the rate of global warming will probably slow a bit, but that slowing will depend on what is fueling the current extreme spikes this year. It is not just El Nino underlying this year’s spiking. We know this because the rapid temperature increases began before El Nino began developing, and that’s worrisome.