An air quality alert for Western New York and all of New York State has been issued for Monday by the State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The alert will be in effect from midnight Sunday to midnight Monday in Western New York for fine particulates.

Pollution levels are expected to be greater than an Air Quality Index of 151. The DEC did not identify the source of the particulates.

At that level, the State Department of Health recommends that people consider limiting strenuous activity outdoors. Young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems like asthma or heart disease may be especially sensitive to poor air quality.

For more information, visit the DEC website at on.ny.gov/nyaqi or call the air quality hotline at 800-535-1345.

- Dale Anderson