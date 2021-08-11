About 8,700 customers without power in Erie County in wake of severe thunderstorm

A severe thunderstorm toppled trees and brought heavy rain and power outages to parts of Western New York.

About 7,000 New York State Electric & Gas customers and more than 1,700 National Grid customers in Erie County were without power as of about 8:30 a.m., according to the utilities' websites.

A severe thunderstorm warning for Erie, southwestern Genesee and western Wyoming counties expired at 7:45 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Another severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for parts of Wyoming and Livingston counties until 8:15 a.m.

The storm had 60 mph wind gusts and carried the threat of hail.

A severe thunderstorm, reported over Derby at 6:40 a.m., was moving northeast at 50 mph, according to the weather service.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph were reported near Dunkirk along the Lake Erie shoreline.

A special marine warning had been issued until 7:30 a.m. for Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River from Dunkirk to near the southern tip of Grand Island.