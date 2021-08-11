 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
About 8,700 customers without power in Erie County in wake of severe thunderstorm
0 comments

About 8,700 customers without power in Erie County in wake of severe thunderstorm

Support this work for $1 a month
Wet road conditions on Union Road after storms swept through WNY (copy)

A wet commute after thunderstorms passed through at Union Road in Cheektowaga, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

 John Hickey

A severe thunderstorm toppled trees and brought heavy rain and power outages to parts of Western New York.

About 7,000 New York State Electric & Gas customers and more than 1,700 National Grid customers in Erie County were without power as of about 8:30 a.m., according to the utilities' websites.

A severe thunderstorm warning for Erie, southwestern Genesee and western Wyoming counties expired at 7:45 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Another severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for parts of Wyoming and Livingston counties until 8:15 a.m.

The storm had 60 mph wind gusts and carried the threat of hail.

A severe thunderstorm, reported over Derby at 6:40 a.m., was moving northeast at 50 mph, according to the weather service.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph were reported near Dunkirk along the Lake Erie shoreline.

A special marine warning had been issued until 7:30 a.m. for Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River from Dunkirk to near the southern tip of Grand Island.

A heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. for northern Erie, Niagara, Genesee and Orleans counties.

In Niagara and Orleans counties, heat index values are expected in the upper 90s to 105.

In Erie and Genesee counties, forecasters said the values will be in the mid-90s to near 100.

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News