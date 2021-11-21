A holiday week forecast to be thankful for – except in Southtowns, Southern Tier

The average gas price nationally is $3.41 per gallon, versus $3.57 across the state and $3.46 in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls area. That's up sharply from a year ago, when the state average was $2.22 and the local average was $2.19.

“This Thanksgiving, travel will look a lot different than last year,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “Now that the borders are open and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holiday.”

The Weather Service expected a "strong cold front" to come through Western New York Sunday night, bringing some rain and dropping temperatures, Kenyon said. Those showers were expected to turn to snow by Monday morning, with scattered snow showers throughout the day, and increasing Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

But it'll mostly occur south of Buffalo, in traditional Snow Belt regions that will see "upwards of about 5 inches," Kenyon said. By contrast, the city will see perhaps an inch, with little to no accumulation in the northern suburbs.