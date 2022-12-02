60 mph winds in forecast for Western New York

Gusty winds that could blow down trees and power lines are in the forecast for Western New York.

Widespread power outages are possible.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The National Weather Service office in Buffalo has issued high wind watches for areas of southern Erie County and the Southern Tier beginning Friday evening and for Buffalo, the Northtowns and Niagara County starting Saturday morning.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are possible Friday evening in the watch area. Those winds get a little more powerful Saturday throughout the whole region, with sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph.

"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the weather service warned in its high wind watch Friday morning. "Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds."