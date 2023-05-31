May 27, 2023. Beloved husband of Kim (nee Trzybinski); devoted father of Lauren (fiancé Jordan Pocobello); dear brother of Susan (Dennis) Bartolucci and Christina (Robert) Daniels; loving son of late Eileen (nee Stolarski) and late Ronald Wdowik; fond son-in law of Valerie (late David) Trzybinski; dear brother-in-law of Jessica (Chad) Foster; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Friday 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew's Church, Crocker & Reiman Sts., Sloan Saturday at 9 AM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
WDOWIK Richard D.
