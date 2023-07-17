Multiple water main breaks occurred in the Village of Brocton and Town of Portland on Monday, resulting in a boil water and water conservation order.

Meanwhile, some residents have been left without any water as a result of the low water pressure.

The order was put in place by the Chautauqua County Health Department for all water customers in Brocton and Portland that live south of I-90.

Residents should limit their water usage, boil water first or drink bottled water until further notice, according to Chautauqua County officials.

The Chautauqua Health Department suggests that Brocton and Portland customers reduce their water usage by 50% to limit draw on the storage tank, according to the news release.











Updates can be found on the Chautauqua Health Department's website at chqgov.com or by calling (716) 753-4481.