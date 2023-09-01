LIVE EVENTS
Minor league baseball
- Indianapolis at Bisons, 1:05 p.m., Sahlen Field.
ON TELEVISION
Auto racing
* Formula 1, Pirelli Italian Grand Prix, 8:55 a.m., ESPN.
* FIM Motocross, MX2, 9 a.m., CBSSN.
* FIM Motocross, MXGP, 10 a.m., CBSSN.
* FIM MotoGP, Catalan Grand Prix, 1:30 p.m., NBC.
* NTT IndyCar, Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, 3:30 p.m., NBC.
* NHRA, Funny Car NHRA All-Star Callout, qualifying at 11:30 a.m. on FS1, 4 p.m. on Fox.
* Cup, Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs - Round of 16, 6 p.m., USA.
Beach volleyball
* AVP Chicago Gold Series, Men's and Women's Championships, 4 p.m., ESPNU.
CFL
* Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m., CBSSN.
College football
* Northwestern at Rutgers, noon, CBS.
* Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, 3 p.m., ESPN.
* Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, 7 p.m., ESPNU.
* LSU vs. Florida St., 7:30 p.m., ABC.
* Morehouse vs. Virginia Union, 4 p.m., NFLN.
Cycling
* UCI, Vuelta a España, Stage 9, 10 a.m., CNBC.
FIBA basketball
* World Cup, second round, Lithuania vs. U.S., 8:30 a.m., ESPN2.
Golf
* Walker Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland, 8 a.m., GOLF.
* DP World, Omega European Masters, 2:30 p.m., GOLF.
* LPGA, Portland Classic, 6 p.m., GOLF.
Horse racing
* Saratoga Live, 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on FS2, 2:30 p.m. on FS1.
MLB
* Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m., Peacock.
* Seattle at NY Mets, 1:30 p.m., SNY.
* Atlanta at LA Dodgers or San Francisco at San Diego, 4:30 p.m., MLBN.
* NY Yankees at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN.
Soccer
* SPFL Premiership, Celtic at Rangers, 6:55 a.m., CBSSN.
* Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool, 9 a.m., USA.
* Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, 11:30 a.m., NBC.
* Serie A, Fiorentina at Inter Milan, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN.
* MLS, NY Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m., FS1.
Tennis
* U.S. Open, Round of 16, 11 a.m. on ESPN, 3 p.m. on ABC, 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
Track and field
* IAAF World Athletics Diamond League, Wanda Diamond League Xiamen, 8 a.m., CNBC.
WNBA
* New York at Chicago, 3 p.m., ESPN2.
* Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBATV.
Women’s college field hockey
* James Madison at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACCN.
Women’s college soccer
* Notre Dame at Michigan St., 1 p.m., BTN.
* Arkansas at North Carolina, 2 p.m., ACCN.
Women’s college volleyball
* Kentucky at Pittsburgh, noon, ACCN.
* Minnesota at Florida, noon, ESPNU.
* Stanford at Texas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2.
Women’s soccer
* NWSL, Chicago at Washington, 5 p.m., CBSSN.
ON RADIO
Minor league baseball
* Indianapolis at Bisons, 1:05 p.m., Sahlen Field.
MLB
* NY Yankees at Houston, 7 p.m., 1340 AM, 105.3 FM.