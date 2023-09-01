LIVE EVENTS
Minor league baseball
- Indianapolis at Bisons, 6:05 p.m., Sahlen Field.
ON TELEVISION
Auto racing
- Formula 1, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, practice at 6:25 a.m. and qualifying at 9:55 a.m., ESPN2.
- Cup, Darlington, practice and qualifying, 12:30 p.m., USA.
- Xfinity, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, 3:30 p.m., USA.
College football
- Virginia vs. Tennessee, noon, ABC.
- N. Illinois at Boston College, noon, ACCN.
- Fresno St. at Purdue, noon, BTN.
- Bowling Green at Liberty, noon, CBSSN.
- Arizona St. at Oklahoma, noon, ESPN.
- Louisiana Tech at SMU, noon, ESPNU.
- Colorado at TCU, noon, Fox.
- Utah St. at Iowa, noon, FS1.
- East Carolina at Michigan, noon, PEACOCK.
- Ball St. at Kentucky, noon, SECN.
- Grambling St. at Hampton, 3 p.m., NFLN.
- Portland St. at Oregon, 3 p.m., PAC-12N.
- Boise St. at Washington, 3:30 p.m., ABC.
- Wofford at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m., ACCN.
- Towson at Maryland, 3:30 p.m., BTN.
- Ohio St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS.
- South Florida at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN.
- UMass at Auburn
- Rice at Texas
- Buffalo at Wisconsin
- Tennessee St. at Notre Dame
- California at North Texas, 4 p.m., ESPNU.
- SE Louisiana at Mississippi St., 4 p.m., SECN.
- Nevada at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m., PAC-12N.
- Washington St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m., CBSSN.
- New Mexico at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., ESPN.
- UTSA at Houston, 7 p.m., FS1.
- Army at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m., NFLN.
- N. Arizona at Arizona, 7 p.m., PAC-12N.
- North Carolina at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ABC.
- Toledo at Illinois, 7:30 p.m., BTN.
- Texas Tech at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m., CBS.
- West Virginia at Penn St., 7:30 p.m., NBC.
- Middle Tennessee at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SECN.
- Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN.
- South Alabama at Tulane, 8 p.m., ESPNU.
- Sam Houston St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m., FS1.
- Idaho St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m., CBSSN.
- Coastal Carolina at UCLA, 10:30 p.m., ESPN.
Cycling
- UCI, Vuelta a España, Stage 8, 10 a.m., CNBC.
Golf
- Walker Cup, Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland, 8:30 a.m., GOLF.
- DP World, Omega European Masters, 2 p.m., GOLF.
- LPGA, Portland Classic, 6 p.m., GOLF.
Horse racing
- Saratoga Live, 12:30 p.m., FS2.
MLB
- Miami at Washington or LA Angels at Oakland, 7 p.m.,
- Minnesota at Texas or Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., Fox.
- Seattle at NY Mets, 7:10 p.m., SNY.
- NY Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m., YES.
- Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego, 10 p.m., MLBN.
Soccer
- Premier League, Everton at Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m., USA.
- Premier League, Nottingham Forest at Chelsea, 10 a.m., USA.
- Premier League, Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion, 12:30 p.m., NBC.
Tennis
- U.S. Open, Third Round, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Track and field
- IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Weltklasse, noon, CNBC.
Triathlon
- PTO Tour, Asian Open, 2 p.m., CNBC.
WNBA
- Seattle at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., NBATV.
ON RADIO
College football
- Buffalo at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m., 1520 AM.
Minor league baseball
- Indianapolis at Bisons, 6:05 p.m., 1520 AM.
MLB
- NY Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m., 1340 AM, 105.3 FM.
Note: Spectrum customers might not be able to view events on ESPN networks.