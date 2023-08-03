ON TELEVISION
Auto racing
- Xfinity, Michigan, practice and qualifying, 3:30 p.m., USA.
- ARCA Menards, Henry Ford Health 200, 6 p.m., FS1.
Boxing
- ShoBox: The New Generation, 9 p.m., Showtime.
Fishing
- SFC, Texas International Fishing Tournament, 1 p.m., CBSSN.
Golf
- LPGA, Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, 9 a.m., GOLF.
- PGA, Wyndham Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF.
- Korn Ferry, Utah Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF.
Horse racing
- Saratoga Live, 1 p.m., FS2.
Mixed martial arts
- PFL Playoffs, Featherweights and Light Heavyweights, 9 p.m., ESPN.
MLB
- Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m., MLBN.
- Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., APPLETV+.
- Houston at NY Yankees, 7 p.m., APPLETV+.
- NY Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., SNY.
- Toronto at Boston or Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
- LA Dodgers at San Diego or Colorado at St. Louis, 10 p.m., MLBN.
Soccer
- Leagues Cup, Round of 32, Club América at Chicago FC, 8 p.m., FS1.
- CPL, Forge FC at Cavalry FC, 9 p.m., FS2.
- Leagues Cup, Round of 32, Monterrey at Portland, 10 p.m., FS1.
Softball
- Athletes Unlimited, Team Zerkle vs. Team Romero, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU.
Tennis
- Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS.
- Washington-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, noon, TENNIS.
- Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals, 11 p.m., TENNIS.
WNBA
- New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m., ION.
Women’s World Cup
- Round of 16, Switzerland vs. Spain, 1 a.m. (Saturday), FS1.
- Round of 16, Japan vs. Norway, 4 a.m. (Saturday), FS1.
Youth hockey
- Hlinka Gretzky Cup, semifinal, U.S. U18 vs. Canada, U18, 1 p.m., NHLN.
ON RADIO
Minor league baseball
- Bisons at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m., 1520 AM.
MLB
- Houston at NY Yankees, 4 p.m., 1340 AM, 105.3 FM.