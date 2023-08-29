LIVE EVENTS
Minor league baseball
- Indianapolis at Bisons, 1:05 p.m., Sahlen Field.
ON TELEVISION
FIBA basketball
- World Cup Group C, U.S. vs. Jordan, 4:30 a.m., ESPN2.
Horse racing
- Saratoga Live, 1 p.m., FS2.
MLB
- LA Angels at Philadelphia or Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m., MLBN.
- San Diego at St. Louis or Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress), 4 p.m., MLBN.
- NY Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., YES.
- Texas at NY Mets, 6:40 p.m., SNY.
- Arizona at LA Dodgers, 10 p.m., or Atlanta at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., MLBN.
Soccer
- CONCACAF Central American Cup, Group C, Comunicaciones vs. CS Herediano, 9:55 p.m., FS1.
Tennis
- ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, noon and 7 p.m. on ESPN, 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
Women’s college soccer
- Utah Valley at Utah, 8 p.m., PAC-12N.
Women’s college volleyball
- Omaha at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN.
- Wisconsin at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SECN.
ON RADIO
Minor league baseball
- Indianapolis at Bisons, 1:05 p.m., 1520 AM.
MLB
- NY Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 1340 AM, 105.3 FM.