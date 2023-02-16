WASIUTA Judy A. (nee Olejniczak) February 12, 2023. Age 73. Beloved wife of Paul; dear mother of Tim and Kristin (Tom) Huff; loving grandmother of Aiden and Eleanor; sister of Larry (Cindi) Olejniczak, Susan (Tony) Compise, Marty, Jimmy, Ed (Kim) and the late Nancy Olejniczak; sister-in-law of Tom (Sue) Wasiuta; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday February 19th 2-5PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.) where prayers will take place Monday at 9:30AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish 10AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com