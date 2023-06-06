District of Columbia

Meadows testifies before federal grand jury

Mark Meadows, the final White House chief of staff under former President Donald Trump and a potentially key figure in inquiries related to Trump, has testified before a federal grand jury hearing evidence in the investigations being led by the special counsel’s office, according to two people briefed on the matter.

Meadows is a figure in both of the two distinct lines of inquiry being pursued by the special counsel appointed to oversee the Justice Department’s scrutiny of Trump, Jack Smith.

One inquiry is focused on Trump’s efforts to cling to power after losing the 2020 election, culminating in the attack by a pro-Trump mob on the Capitol during congressional certification of the Electoral College results on Jan. 6, 2021. The other is an investigation into Trump’s handling of hundreds of classified documents after he left office and whether he obstructed efforts to retrieve them.

It is not clear precisely when Meadows testified or if investigators questioned him about one or both of the cases.

New York Times

District of Columbia

McCarthy opposes giving more aid to Ukraine

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday opposed a push by fellow Republican hawks to expedite more funding for Ukraine and vowed to block any bill that undercuts new caps on U.S. spending.

McCarthy’s comments, which could help him quell discontent on his right flank, came just hours after a giant dam blew up in Ukraine, unleashing an environmental catastrophe as fighting enters a critical new phase.

The speaker said he supports Ukraine’s war effort. But he said he opposes attempts pushed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to bypass limits on defense spending imposed by the debt-limit deal Congress passed last week.

McCarthy warned he wouldn’t allow a House vote on any Senate legislation he considers an end run around the defense spending limits.

Bloomberg News

Christie files papers to seek GOP nomination

Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey who was eclipsed by Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential primaries, filed paperwork Tuesday saying that he would seek the 2024 Republican nomination, setting up a rematch with the former president and expanding the field of GOP candidates.

In making a second run for the presidency, Christie, 60, has positioned himself as the person most willing to attack both Trump, his former friend turned adversary, and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who has been in second place in nearly every public Republican primary poll for months. Christie’s presence in the race could be unwelcome for DeSantis, for whom every additional candidate harms his ability to consolidate support.

Christie, who declared his run at a town-hall-style event in New Hampshire Tuesday evening and promised “straight talk from New Jersey,” has already begun laying out an aggressive case against Trump based on the former president’s policies – namely, that he made a number of promises that he never delivered.

That case is one that other hopefuls have generally sidestepped, instead largely avoiding saying Trump’s name. By contrast, Christie has gone directly at him. In a speech that began with a history of America standing up to foreign dictators, including during World War II and the Cold War, Christie said, “The reason I’m here tonight is because this is one of those moments.”

He has described himself as able to capture the nomination. “I am the viable Trump alternative,” Christie recently told The Daily Beast.

Still, Christie’s path to winning the nomination is complicated. He is a northeastern Republican who has not been enmeshed in the culture wars of the Trump era.

New York Times