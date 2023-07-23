July 21, 2023 of Wiliamsville. Beloved husband of Janice (nee Civello); Loving father of Jacquelyn Dougherty, Judith (Michael) Dehn and Mary (Donald) Colpoys; Loving grandfather of Joe, Katie and John Dougherty; Rosie, Maddie and Peter Dehn; Luke, Lillian, Adeline and William Colpoys. Brother of Emily (Thomas) Ring and the late Joseph, Richard (Geraldine), James (Audrey), Marie (John) Nuttle, Peter, Judith and David Walter. Survived by sister-in-laws Margaret Walter and Marlene Walter. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Tuesday, 4-8 pm at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9:30 am at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to Vietnam Veterans of America or St. Vincent DePaul Society. Jack was a life member of VFW Post 416. Online condolences may be made at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com