WALSH Edward F.

WALSH Edward F. Born in Buffalo on December 28, 1924; died peacefully at Canterbury Woods, on September 25, 2021, with his children by his side and his sister on the phone. His beloved wife for 66 years, Grace S. Walsh, predeceased him in 2018. Devoted father of Edward F. Walsh, Jr., Grace W. Munschauer and Nelson S. Walsh; proud grandfather of Liza, Ellie, Rick, Lyman, Virginia, Charlotte, Grace Louise and Nelson Jr.; loving great-grandfather of Avery, Haley, Grant, Addison, Colette and Alden. Loved all of the special members of his family who married children and had grandchildren; Virginia R. Walsh, David A. Munschauer, Victoria S. Walsh, Sean P. Keenan, Andrew G. Beasley, Andrea L. Gaul, Perrin F. Duke and Joanne B. Stiles; two amazing family members surviving his sister, Jerry W. Clauss and sister-inlaw Sally K. Walsh. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11 AM, at St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14214. Memorial donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Buffalo, 282 Babcock Street, Buffalo, NY 14210 or the Nichols School, 1250 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY 14216. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME.

