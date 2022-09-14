Voice of the Fan: Bills best the best by a billion, and more is to come

The Buffalo Bills kicked off the 2022 NFL season by kicking the snot out of the 2021 champion, Los Angeles Rams, in the City of Angels, 31-10.

The visitors looked angelic, and the locals, hellish.

“Bills by a Billion” has become a popular catchphrase for the city and Bills Mafia the last couple of years, and it never seemed more apropos than Thursday night with the whole country watching. Well, about 21 million of them.

The new best team bested the reigning best with surprising ease. Even the pundits and NFL fans around the country that picked the Bills as the preseason favorite to win it all were shocked at how near perfectly they played, and how much they dominated. No small feat.

Last week, this space asked all of Bills Mafia to savor every moment of what could be, if not should be, a magical, historic season. In turn, the Bills gave us even more savory moments than we could have even imagined.

Meanwhile, all of the offseason questions were answered – most of which, emphatically so.

Would Ken Dorsey be able to replicate Brian Daboll? Yes, and maybe more. Would 33 year-old Von Miller still be vintage Von Miller? Yes, and maybe more with two sacks. Would Tre’Davious White be missed at cornerback? No, and maybe not one, but two rookies are capable temporary stand-ins.

Would franchise quarterback Josh Allen continue his historic ascent to the mountaintop?

Allen picked up right where he left off in last season’s playoffs, picked up the rest of the team and put them all on his back – and then just shoved charging Rams out of the way like they were wispy chumps more than world champs.

Allen hit his first 10 passes, and at 83.8%, had the highest completion percentage in franchise history. It would have been even loftier if his first interception was not a gift lateral from Bills slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie to Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis.

Other game stats were up in the “statosphere.” Going 9-10 on third downs happens every 9-10 years. Jalen Ramsey giving up two TDs and a perfect 158.3 passer rating against was perfect karma. The Bills sacked the Rams QB, Matthew Stafford, seven times without blitzing once.

The Bills not punting in 4 of the last 6 games is unheard of; probably because no one would dare suggest it ever happening. A writer for The Ringer, Rodger Sherman, suggested that Bills punter Sam Martin, “should turn the kicking net into a hammock.”

Even the four turnovers, which are usually intolerable game-killers, were more like pesky annoyances.

Granted, that was just for this game, and the Bills cannot tolerate being reckless with the football for any more games. In fact, the Bills look like as if they might be the only team that can stop the Bills.

The Thursday Night Kickoff Game was a shocker, followed by a whole wacky weekend of first games.

The AFC East looks even weaker than prognosticated. The first week of the 2022 National Football League season is done and so are the New England Patriots. Mac Jones looks like most QBs in the MAC Conference.

The New York Jets played exactly like the New York Jets, which is not complimentary or complementary football. Even the victorious Miami Dolphins did not play well or look good.

Next Monday night, Highmark Stadium will be legally registered as an asylum. The Bills and Bills Mafia will be refueled by game time in any manner of definitions.

The Bills face the Tennessee Titans in another nationally televised showdown and potential beatdown.

The Titans are fresh off a humbling, humiliating last-second, one-point defeat to the lowly New York Giants, from Daboll’s gutsy two-point conversion call.

Tennessee was the top seed in the AFC last year. Buffalo opens as a 10-point favorite. The new best will likely best the reigning best again this coming Monday night with the entire country watching.

Bills by a billion.

And the best is yet to come.

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.