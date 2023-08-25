CANBERRA, Australia – The global turn toward more radical pro-market economics announced itself loudly and unapologetically in the 1980s. The 2020s are witnessing a similarly sharp swing in a new direction, but you hear few fiery ideological proclamations and little talk of a “revolution.”

The new economics stresses active government intervention in the economy, green transformations and large-scale public investment, but its champions avoid philosophical lightning bolts. They prefer highlighting specific goals: better-paying jobs and less carbon in the atmosphere, restored manufacturing strength and improved public amenities.

But it is no less of a breakthrough. It is at the heart of “Bidenomics” but also central to the politics of Britain’s opposition leader, Keir Starmer, and Australia’s Labor prime minister, Anthony Albanese.

Advocates of the new interventionism sometimes take on the old orthodoxy directly. But at least as often, they make times-have-changed arguments focused on new climate challenges, supply chain defects and the sharpening rivalry with China. They also stress that economic growth has stranded many regions once dependent on manufacturing.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers, who occupies what is effectively the No. 2 job in Albanese’s government, stressed in an interview that by the 1980s, Australia had become “this inward-looking, stagnant, underperforming economy” and that his predecessors “needed to open it up to make it more competitive and to subject it to the opportunities of the region and the world beyond.”

But that was then. “You can’t just retrofit the same 1980s solutions onto the problems of the 2020s,” he told me earlier this month. Describing the turn toward more pointed government engagement in economic decision-making, he insisted, “It’s not populism. It’s not liberalism. It’s pragmatism.”

In a declaration that could have been part of President Biden’s speech last week celebrating investments spurred by the Inflation Reduction Act, Chalmers added: “If our economic policy doesn’t deliver a more inclusive, a more cohesive society, then we’re not doing it right. ... A lot of the pressures that we’ve seen build in our democracies – and not just our economies – have been a function of people feeling left out and left behind.”

What’s striking is that the conservative response to the policies laid out by Biden and Jake Sullivan, his national security adviser, is decidedly mixed. Economic nationalists can see echoes of their own priorities in his tough stance toward China and skepticism of a purely free-trade regime. The Economist magazine noted recently that the “angriest critiques of global capitalism come increasingly from the populist right.”

Meanwhile, moderate grass-roots conservatives from areas hit by the decline of manufacturing welcome an engagement with the challenges their communities face.

But the new interventionism’s growing influence has also inspired an increasingly forceful critique from free-market conservatives. Robert B. Zoellick, a veteran of four Republican administrations who joined the AALD meeting by Zoom, warns of the dangers of abandoning the 1980s and 1990s consensus in favor of Biden’s embrace of “subsidies and protection.”

It’s clearly not the Reagan-Thatcher era anymore, nor is it the period of center-left accommodation to those leaders’ market doctrines under President Bill Clinton and British Prime Minister Tony Blair. The policy vibe points to at least partial conservative acquiescence to aspects of the Biden-Sullivan model, particularly on climate, semiconductor policy and competition with China.

History now acknowledges the “Reagan revolution.” It might come to do the same with Biden’s.

Washington Post Writers Group