VENESKI - John T.

October 23, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Dianne Rommel Veneski: dear father of Daniel, David (Marti), Sarah (Matthew) Morrissey and the late Amy Veneski; grandfather of Brandon, Katie, Matthew and Audrey; brother of Mary Ann Emmelman and the late Charlotte Venesky; son-in-law of Audrey Rommel; special friend of Ellie Parisi. Friends may call Friday 4-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (one mile north of Maple, just past Klein Rd.). Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Mary's Chapel, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, Saturday at 10:00. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to St. Mary's Church. Online condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com

