Vegan fast food arrives on Tonawanda's Main Street

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Oct. 27, 2021
City of Tonawanda gets a vegan munchies parlor
The all-vegan eatery trend has reached the City of Tonawanda, with the opening of Guud & Evul Vegan eats on Main Street.
The restaurant at 21 Main St. was last Shanghai.
In September, Chef Sean Mereau opened the place with Clarence Middlebrook. Mereau’s kitchen resume includes Hickory Grill, the restaurant at Seneca Niagara Casino’s golf course.
Amid the chicken wings, tacos, and steak subs on Main Street, vegetable-based life forms now have a fast food joint of their own, serving a wide range of time-honored fast food burger house classics.
Barbecued jackfruit, vegan burgers and hot dogs, and not-chicken strips with myriad sauces and toppings form the heart of the menu, all without animal involvement.
Housemade vegan sauces include once inspired by classic mother sauces of French cuisine, béarnaise and espagnole, as well as a mornay.
Loaded nachos ($15), this-ain’t-steak-and-cheese hoagie ($18), and a barbecued pulled jackfruit sandwich with brussels sprouts slaw and frizzled onions on a pretzel bun ($16) highlight the menu.
Its grand opening is set for Nov. 5.
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 716-260-2278.
DINING REVIEWS
Next week: Kennedy's Cove: While flashier places ply their customers with crystal chandeliers, red velvet banquettes, and television advertising, the neighborhood steak pit run by Dave Janicki and his crew packs the house by word of mouth. Prime beef treated with respect, textbook clams casino and more seafood served up without undue interference, plus the twice-baked sweet potatoes make it reassuringly familiar yet one of a kind. Read 2012 review here
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
The Humbert House: Salvatore's Hospitality's latest offering is a Clarence restaurant built into a Civil War era building at 10622 Main St. A rangy menu has appetizers from bone marrow and chimichurri ($16) to Korean fried chicken ($14), also available in vegetarian cauliflower. Filet mignon ($42), duck breast ($37) and cauliflower steak (mushrooms, kale, vegetable demiglace, $28). It is accepting reservations. Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Phone: 716-320-5418. Read more
Tiny Thai at last: Kae Baramee was already an accomplished restaurant cook before she arrived in Buffalo from Thailand. While she's been working at topflight joints like Grange Community Kitchen, she's been getting her side-hustle off the ground. Tiny Thai is her carefully considered array of two or three dishes at a time, available pop-up style. Her food truck parks at 450 Rhode Island St. when she's selling on weekends. Check social media to confirm, but Thai freaks and other culinary thrill-seekers should sample her wares, especially the grilled marinated chicken with rice and herbs, and an intoxicating coconut milk curry. Read more
Butter tart lovers rejoice: The quintessential Canadian treat is the particular focus of baker Kim Boyd, who has taken it upon herself to open Queen of Tarts at 378 Hinds St. The menu includes sandwiches, salads, and diverse forms of butter tarts. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Phone: 716-525-1820. Read more
Farewell, Pete's Lebanese: Buffalo's longtime pita and hummus purveyor called it quits at 2468 Elmwood Ave. earlier this month. The bakery was founded by Lebanese immigrants Nagibe and Peter Betros, who opened Pete’s Lebanese Bakery downstairs from their flat on Grant Street in 1957. In 1965, they moved to Elmwood Avenue in Kenmore. The bakery supplied pita bread to many area restaurants for decades.
In a handwritten farewell message, Rosemary Lunghino said: "To all my wonderful customers, the bakery will be closing for good starting Oct. 15, 2021. I will be retiring after 50+ years of working here! On behalf of my cousin Hind and myself, we'd like to thank you, WNY, for all your support." Read more
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Vegan Center turns 1: In more City of Tonawanda plant-based lifestyle news, The Vegan Center, 60 Broad St., is celebrating its anniversary with Halloween events.
A Spooktacular Night on Saturday, catered by Buffalo Plant Burger, includes music, children’s activities, and a prize for best costume. Tickets ($15 to $20) are required, and are available online.
At a Trick-or-Treat and Vendor Market on Sunday, a free event, vendors will proffer vegan-friendly products and pass out treats.
The center, run by Marcy Zastrow, also offers a wide variety of vegan-related educational programs, and a vegan commercial kitchen available for rent. Read more
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.