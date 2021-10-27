Vegan fast food arrives on Tonawanda's Main Street

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

The Humbert House: Salvatore's Hospitality's latest offering is a Clarence restaurant built into a Civil War era building at 10622 Main St. A rangy menu has appetizers from bone marrow and chimichurri ($16) to Korean fried chicken ($14), also available in vegetarian cauliflower. Filet mignon ($42), duck breast ($37) and cauliflower steak (mushrooms, kale, vegetable demiglace, $28). It is accepting reservations . Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Phone: 716-320-5418. Read more

Tiny Thai at last: Kae Baramee was already an accomplished restaurant cook before she arrived in Buffalo from Thailand. While she's been working at topflight joints like Grange Community Kitchen, she's been getting her side-hustle off the ground. Tiny Thai is her carefully considered array of two or three dishes at a time, available pop-up style. Her food truck parks at 450 Rhode Island St. when she's selling on weekends. Check social media to confirm, but Thai freaks and other culinary thrill-seekers should sample her wares, especially the grilled marinated chicken with rice and herbs, and an intoxicating coconut milk curry. Read more