VANGLISH H. June February 17, 2023, beloved wife of the late Aaron Vanglish for 67 years; loving mother of Karen (Thomas Dryja) Sipes; Richard Vanglish; Laurie (James) Turi and Amy (Bruce) Kahn; sister of the late Herbert Leider; also survived by nine grandchildren, one late grandson, 11 great-grandchildren also aunt and great aunt to many. A Funeral Service will be held Sunday 10 AM at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY 14051. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Jewish Discovery Center, 831 Maple Rd., unit 110, Williamsville, NY 14221. Share condolences and view livestream at mesnekoff.com