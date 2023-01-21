VAN OVER-RITER Lynn M. Of Hamburg, NY January 18, 2023. Beloved wife of Patrick P. Riter; mother of Kristine (James) Currey and Caitlyn (Brady) Thompson; grandmother of Sophie; sister of Scott R. and Richard C. Van Over; daughter of the late Richard G. and late Beverly A. (De Botte) Van Over. The family will receive friends Monday January 23rd from 4pm – 7pm at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home Inc. (Service at 6pm), 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY 14127. Memorials may be made to Hearts for ALS NY at www.heartsforalsny.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com