VAN OVER Beverly A. (nee De Botte) of Orchard Park, New York, December 2, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Richard G. Van Over; loving mother of Lynn M. (Patrick) Riter, Scott R. Van Over and Richard C. (fiance' Natalie) Van Over; grandmother of Kristine (James) Currey and Caitlyn (Brady) Thompson; great-grandmother of Sophie; sister of Lawrence (Sharon) De Botte. The family will receive friends Sunday December 11, 2022 from 4 pm – 7 pm at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday December 12, 2022 at 9a.m. in St. Bernadette Church 5930 S. Abbott Rd. Orchard Park, NY. Please assemble at Church. Memorials may be made to Southtown's MS 4245 Union Road Suite 108 Buffalo, NY 14225, Orchard Park Historical Society Jolls House 4287 South Buffalo St. Orchard Park, NY 14127 or Hospice Foundation of WNY at www.hospicebuffalo.com. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com