VALTERRIA Janice M. (nee Gross)

June 24, 1948 August 8, 2022. Janice Marie Valterria 74, passed away peacefully at her home in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on August 8, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Tom R. Valterria, loving mother to Thomas (Sharon) Valterria, Meredith (Justin) Pomeroy; and devoted 'Tutu' to her four grandchildren. Born in Buffalo, NY on June 24th, 1948, to the late Harold C. and Regina M. Gross (nee Knott); dear sister to Harold C. Gross Jr. (Eileen), Paul E. Gross (Libby), Joan E. Gross-Fabian (Frank Fabian) and the late Robert R. Gross; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Janice was the embodiment of aloha spirit. Her presence filled any room with her larger than life personality and infectious laugh. She absolutely loved life and people. She was a strong force to be reckoned with and had a keen mind for discerning the facts for anything that crossed her path in life. She wore her title of Tutu very proudly, nothing gave her more joy than her family. Arrangements in Hawaii.