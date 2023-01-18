January 15, 2023. Beloved fiance of Diana M. Kachurek; loving father of Eric (Amanda) Vallone, Gina (William) Vallone-Bacon and Jamie (Michael) Schaumloeffel; cherished grandfather of Aiden Vallone, Alexander Vallone and Jacob James Bacon; brother of Mary Ann (William) Register, Kathleen (Walter) Alexis and the late Robert D'Arcy; Former spouse Karin Vallone; Also survived by an uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 20th from 1-3 & 5-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held onSaturday, January 21st at 10 AM in the Newman Center at UB, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst, NY 14228. Mr. Vallone was a former Town of Cheektowaga Town Justice and prosecutor. He was an avid Buffalo Bills and Yankees fan, enjoyed fishing and spending quality time with his family. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations in Jim's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
VALLONE James M.
