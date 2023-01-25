VALINT Helen (nee Zuercher)

January 23, 2023, at the age of 88; beloved wife of the late George W. Valint. Loving mother of Keith (Tina) Valint and the late Holly Valint. Cherished grandmother to Eric (Sarah) Valint. She adored her two great-grandsons, Bennett and Everett Valint. Daughter of the late John and Verna Zuercher. Sister to Robert (Carol) Zuercher, the late Ed (survived by Maureen) Zuercher, the late Loretta (late Hank) Zrenner and the late Dorothy (survived by David) Gallagher. Helen had an artistic talent and it showed in her homemade cards. Helen enjoyed spending time with her niece Laurie Laugeman and loved all her nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, January 27th from 4 to 7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel ) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.) where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 28th at 10 AM. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
