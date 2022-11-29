URBANSKI Mary Ann (nee Meloch)

Mary Ann (Meloch) Urbanski of Williamsville, age 90, retired Medical Technologist with Buffalo Medical Group active in many religious, social and cultural organizations in Buffalo and Amherst, NY passed peacefully into new life Nov. 23 at Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home in Clarence. Mrs. Urbanski is survived by her children, Eileen (Patrick) Martin, Susan (late Jeffrey) Kobus, Paul (Suzanne) and Elizabeth (Daniel) Urbanski Farrell; eight grandchildren: Jude, Bridgette; and Nathaniel (Sujata) Martin of Florida; Stephanie and Andrew (Brittany) Urbanski; Isabel and Matthew Urbanski-Farrell; seven greatgrandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard J. Urbanski, a retired electrician and union official at Dunlop Tire Co., in 2007; two infant children; her parents, Bertha and Frank Meloch, siblings Eujenia, Josephine (late Henry) Olejniczak, Alice (late Matthew) Jasen, the Rev. Msgr. Chester A. Meloch and Mildred (late Ronald) Jasinski. Visitation is 3 – 7 PM Thursday and Friday Dec. 1 and 2 at PERNA DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 8:45 AM Saturday, Dec. 3 at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court off Maple Road in Williamsville. Assemble at church. Interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo or Alzheimer's Association WNY Chapter gratefully accepted. To share memories, visit: www.DenglerRobertsPernaWilliamsville. com