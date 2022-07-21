UPTON John F. Jr.

Passed peacefully on July 19, 2022. John is the beloved husband of Christine (Nowak) Upton; cherished father of Virginia Upton; loving son of the late John F. Upton Sr. and Gloria (Mannes) Upton; and loving brother to Denis (late Donna) Upton and Devin (Sue) Upton. He is survived by numerous cousins, nephews and loved ones. Friends and family may call from Friday, 4-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Rd., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at St. Philip the Apostle Church at 10 AM. Please assemble at the funeral home at 9 AM to join the procession. John loved his family, summers on Cape Cod, nature, woodworking and beekeeping. He was an avid reader and lifelong learner, studying the Humanities as well as earning degrees in Engineering and Computer Science. Online condolences may be shared at www.CANNANFH.com