This is the year the University at Buffalo football team expects to take a significant step under third-year coach Maurice Linguist, and the Bulls have set that goal with several key returning players and plenty of newcomers.

The Bulls open the season at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against No. 19 Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

UB returns six offensive starters, including quarterback Cole Snyder, and five defensive starters, including 2022 All-MAC linebacker Shaun Dolac, and return 15 players who started in the Camellia Bowl in December. The Bulls also added at least 23 transfers from FBS, FCS and junior-college programs prior to the 2023 season.

Here’s a look at 10 players to watch this season at UB: five returning players and five new players.

Returning players to watch

Shaun Dolac, linebacker: Dolac, a West Seneca East graduate, led the nation with 97 solo tackles in 2022, set UB’s single-season record for solo tackles in 2022, and had 147 total tackles last season. The 2022 first-team All-Mid-American Conference selection will anchor the middle of UB’s defense.

Tyler Doty, offensive line: The Bulls return plenty of experience at offensive line, and Doty, a redshirt junior, started 10 games at right guard in 2022. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute graduate is one of three returning starters on the line, along with left tackle Isaiah Wright and left guard Gabe Wallace.

Marcus Fuqua, safety: Fuqua was a third-team Associated Press All-America selection in 2022, and he was one of two national co-leaders in interceptions (7) in 2022. He returns with the most experience – 44 games in four seasons in UB’s secondary, which lost three starters either to graduation or to transfers.

Alex McNulty, kicker: McNulty is the program’s all-time leader in field goals (49), extra points (163) and points scored (310), and was the Mid-American Conference special teams player of the year in 2022. He set a single-season program record of 24 field goals in 2022, with a season-long 54-yard kick in November at Central Michigan.

Mike Washington, running back: Washington, a redshirt sophomore, led the Bulls in 2022 with 625 yards and seven touchdowns on 150 carries, including a 92-yard touchdown run in October 2022 at Bowling Green, which tied for the second-longest rushing play in program history.

New players to watch

Joe Andreessen, linebacker: Andreesen, a graduate transfer from Bryant, is the top candidate to take over as one of UB’s starting linebackers. The Lancaster graduate had 77 solo tackles and 116 total tackles last season.

Zion Carter, tight end: Carter is a 6-6, 265-pound transfer from Dartmouth who joins a pool of new tight ends in the program, and he stood out as a blocking tight end in three seasons with the Big Green. He’s the son of former NFL defensive end Kevin Carter.

Darrell Harding Jr., wide receiver: Harding is a graduate transfer from Duke who had 452 yards and 45 catches in four seasons. He’ll add experience to a position group that lost its top three receivers, who combined for more than 1,900 yards in 2022.

Jake Orlando, tight end: Orlando is a 6-6 graduate transfer from Massachusetts and a Williamsville North graduate. Orlando can block and can catch passes, and had six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in the last two seasons with the Minutemen.

Lamar Sperling, running back: Sperling, a freshman from Akron, Ohio, set the state’s single-season rushing record of 3,984 yards and 59 touchdowns in 2022.