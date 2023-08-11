With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Name: Linda Ullmark.

School: Nichols.

Sport: Soccer.

Need to know: Entering the season, Ullmark can call herself the best player in the state because she was named the 2022-23 Gatorade New York Girls Soccer Player of the Year after her impressive junior year.

She also was named the Class B state Player of the Year and All-Catholic A Player of the Year, and was named to the All-Western New York first team and all-state team for the third consecutive season.

Ullmark had 42 goals, 12 assists, and 96 points in 16 games. She scored goals in 15 games, 11 of which were multigoal games, and led Nichols to the Monsignor Martin championship game.

"Being named Gatorade player of the year for New York State is an incredible honor," she said. "I was delighted to learn about it and even more pleased that my name will now be listed alongside some of the greats who have previously received this award."

She has scored 76 goals in 42 games in three seasons.

"In every game she played, defending her has been the opponent's primary goal," coach Larry Desautels said.

After receiving interest from Harvard, Georgia, Stanford, USC and more, Ullmark committed to the University of North Carolina.

Her dominance on the field led her to receive an invitation to training camp with the U17 U.S. Women's National Team. In January, she was named to the East roster for the Continental Tire ECNL National Selection Game held at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Ullmark plays for the WNY Flash at the club level and took part in the ECNL national event in San Diego this summer.

— Clevis Murray