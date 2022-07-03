 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UHLMAN - Marcella A. (nee Forde)

June 28, 2022. Beloved wife of Frank L. Uhlman; loving mother of Elizabeth (Roland) Berg, Margaret (Stephen) O’Toole and Lawrence (René) Uhlman; grandmother of Jessica and Conner O’Toole and Oma of Ruah and Leah Uhlman; sister of the late Mary Catherine (late Clement) Donner; Sr. Mary of the Rosary, SSMN and Park Forde; sisterin-law of Dolores Forde; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Tuesday, July 5th, from 3-6 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday, July 6th, 10 AM at St. Pius X Church. (Please assemble at Church). In lieu of fl owers, memorial donations in Marcella’s name made to Sacred Heart Home, Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or Hospice Buffalo Inc. would be appreciated. Online condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com

