Unionized workers at Tops, Sahlen's and Wardynski's will receive a $764 million pension-fix payout, drawing on American Rescue Plan funds.

The payout to members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local One union will go to over 19,000 workers and retirees in upstate New York whose retirement benefits were threatened because their pension fund was badly underfunded, according to Sen. Charles Schumer and Rep. Brian Higgins.

The UFCW Local One Pension Plan, a multiemployer pension plan, was projected to become insolvent in 2026. Had that occurred, the plan would have had to reduce the participants' benefits to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.'s levels, which would be about 15% below the benefits payable under the plan's terms.

"Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, I can finally say a promise made is a promise kept to the tune of over $764 million for 19,000 UFCW Local One members across New York State who will see their pensions restored," Schumer said Thursday.