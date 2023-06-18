Allegany’s Shawn Dubin has reached the major leagues.

Dubin, a 27-year-old right-handed pitcher, was called up by the Houston Astros from Triple A Sugar Land and activated in time for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Dubin, ranked as the No. 23 prospect in the Astros organization, graduated from Allegany Limestone. He pitched for Erie Community College for one season and the University at Buffalo for two seasons, including the program’s final year in 2017.

He then transferred to NAIA Georgetown (Ky.) College, where he was named a first-team All-American. Dubin was selected in the 13th round of the MLB draft in 2018.

Dubin has been in the minor leagues for five seasons, including stops to Triple A Sugar Land in 2021, 2022 and this season.

He appeared in nine games with five starts this season for the Space Cowboys, posting a 7.96 ERA in 26 innings.

He missed a month with a strained right elbow and has surrendered 10 earned runs in 7.1 innings with 14 hits, seven strikeouts and three walks in three appearances since being reinstated May 31 from the injured list.

He has a career record of 16-16 in the minor leagues with a 4.30 ERA.

Dubin is expected to play a relief role for the Astros.

"It's tough to put into words," Dubin told reporters. "It's been a crazy journey with a lot of stops along the way. It's a good thing I've had a lot of people in my corner help me and push me along the way, and I'm just grateful for them and grateful to the Astros for this experience."

Dubin told reporters that about 15 friends and family members were heading from Western New York to Houston, and his father, Anthony, was flying in from Jacksonville.

Anthony arrived in time to be part of a pregame Father’s Day ceremony in which he and the fathers of Jose Altuve, Chas McCormick, Hunter Brown and J.P. France threw out first pitches to their respective sons.

Dubin did not pitch in a 9-7 loss in 10 innings to the Reds.