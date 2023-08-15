With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Name: Carson Tyler.

School: St. Mary's.

Sport: Volleyball.

Need to know: Tyler has been a dominant force since she moved to Buffalo and enrolled at St. Mary's. She is a three-time All-Western New York first-team selection, a three-time All-Catholic first-team selection and the reigning All-Catholic Player of the Year.

"Transferring into St. Mary's, I knew that there was high expectations and that there would always be a target on our backs as the volleyball program excelled and dominated for many years," she said. "Being a part of the program has developed leadership skills for myself and being a player and person that my teammates can look up to and rely on both on and off the court."

As a junior, she had 415 kills (fourth in the state), 71 aces and 310 digs and a hitting percentage of .332. She has more than 1,000 career kills.

In helping St. Mary's win the state tournament and repeat as champions, Tyler finished with 36 kills, 41 digs and 11 aces, including 17 kills and 18 digs in the five-set final against Xaverian.

The Lancers take a 19-year streak as Monsignor Martin champions into the fall season and will be trying to capture the program's 20th state championship.

"To me the legacy of the program is a big key to our success, meaning that we aren't just on a team together, but we are there for each other and are willing to push each other to become better players," Tyler said. "Even before coming to St. Mary's, I saw how much the girls were more like a family than a team and leaving I want the younger girls to know that and be able to create an atmosphere where you want to go to practice, you want to win and you are always the best possible teammates you can be."

A Ball State verbal commit, Tyler spent much of her summer "playing in beach volleyball tournaments, lifting, preparing for the upcoming season and spending time with family and friends" in her last summer before college.

She also will continue to play for the Paradigm Volleyball Club for a third season and is eager to add to its multiple tournament victories from the last two years.

—Clevis Murray