Two men were wounded, one seriously, when they were struck by gunfire late Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of Shirley Avenue, between Comstock and Bailey avenues, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
Northeast District officers responded to a call about the shooting just before 5:20 p.m., DeGeorge said. No further details were available.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.
- Dale Anderson
Email danderson@buffnews.com.