“I am determined to keep things open and viable until we can come up with an amicable separation and distribution," said Erin Curtin.
With 198 new cases Friday, Erie County has crossed the threshold from "substantial" to "high" transmission of Covid-19.
A couple from Montana with no previous connection to the Buffalo area has moved here and purchased the historic Asa Ransom House in Clarence Hollow.
Owner Angelo Turco's cousin Aaron LaMarca will take over day-to-day operations while Turco and his sister Debbie Lopian train him in the "Louie's way."
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at Highmark Stadium.
Mr. Hamister, founder, chairman and CEO of the Hamister Group, died Friday after a brief illness. He was 69.
In the years before the crash and since, the state police and traffic safety experts have urged people to concentrate on the road, not on their phones.
A native of Philadelphia, Tierney, 34, spent three seasons with his hometown Eagles as an intern and offensive analyst before spending the 2016 and ’17 seasons with Alabama.
Current and former workers at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo allege that Black employees are routinely assigned the more difficult and dangerous work cleaning Covid-19 rooms while white employees get easier cleaning assignments.
With his mother’s recipe for blue cheese sauce, and his own trademarked warning: “Medium IS Hot,” he’s an integral part of the Duff’s difference.
