Passed away on August 24, 2023. Beloved mother of Ashlee (Jason) Schneckenberger, William (Kaitlyn) Weakland, Thomas Topp and Devon Mancuso; Loving grandmother of William, Noah, Abigail, Lillian and George; Survived by many brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and nephews. Friends and family may call on Tuesday from 3-7 pm at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC, 3155 Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park. Linda was a part of the Connors Restaurant family for many years. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com