Passed away on August 24, 2023. Beloved mother of Ashlee (Jason) Schneckenberger, William (Kaitlyn) Weakland, Thomas Topp and Devon Mancuso; Loving grandmother of William, Noah, Abigail, Lillian and George; Survived by many brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and nephews. Friends and family may call on Tuesday from 3-7 pm at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC, 3155 Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park. Linda was a part of the Connors Restaurant family for many years. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
TOPP Linda L. (nee Mancuso)
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
What's stranger than finding a ball python behind a car wash? Finding another one in just about the same spot four days later.
Wegmans said the ingredients in the soda do not align with the Food You Feel Good About motto it uses to advertise its private label products.
Samuel Savarino, founder, owner and CEO of Savarino Cos., confirmed Tuesday that the 23-year-old company "will be winding down and ceasing ope…
Buffalo Bills radio play-by-play announcer John Murphy has broken his silence about the stroke he suffered last season and his hopes for the B…
A service dog who bit a neighbor will be removed from his owner's home and sent to live at an animal sanctuary, a Lancaster town judge ruled T…