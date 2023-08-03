TOPOREK Louis Of Woodlawn, NY and Hudson, FL. July 31, 2023. Loving husband of the late Mary Lou (nee Schroeder); dear mother of Luann (Bill) Nolan, David (Laurie), Donald Toporek, and Wendy (late Kenneth) Perry; cherished grandmother of Tiffany (Jake) Myers, Michael (Courtney) Nolan, Gregory Toporek, Amanda Toporek, Shannon (Jon) Sommer, Deanna (Joe) Cuffney, Brandon (Becky Boccolucci) Perry, Sarah (Tom Prohaska) Egana, Sophie (Tyler) Cybulski, and Dylan (Cecilia) Perry; surrounded by 11 adoring greatgrandchildren. Family and friends will be received Fri. 8/4, 3-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919. Prayers will be held Sat. 8/5, 9 AM at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 9:30 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude. Condolences and donations can be made at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com.
