A convenience store in Lackawanna sold the top-prize-winning ticket in Saturday evening's Take 5 drawing, New York Lottery officials reported.
The ticket, worth $36,365.50, was purchased at Joe's Kwik Mart, 2080 Abbott Road. It matched all five winning numbers: 16, 21, 25, 27 and 33. There were 107 runners-up who won $509.50 each by matching four numbers.
Take 5 drawings are held twice a day, midday and evening. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 39. Prizes are awarded for matching two or more numbers.
