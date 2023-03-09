On this date: In 1796, the future emperor of the French, Napoleon Bonaparte, married Josephine de Beauharnais. (The couple later divorced.) In 1841, the U.S. Supreme Court, in United States v. The Amistad, ruled 7-1 in favor of a group of illegally enslaved Africans who were captured off the U.S. coast after seizing control of a Spanish schooner, La Amistad; the l justices ruled that the Africans a should be set free. c In 1862, during the Civil War, m the ironclads USS Monitor and I CSS Virginia (formerly USS C Merrimac) clashed for five S hours to a draw at Hampton p Roads, Va. b In 1916, more than 400 Mexican c raiders led by Pancho Villa I attacked Columbus, N.M., I killing 18 Americans. During f the First World War, Germany g declared war on Portugal. s In 1945, during World War –II, U.S. B-29 bombers began launching incendiary bomb attacks against Tokyo, Japan's capital, resulting in an estimated 100,000 deaths. In 1964, the U.S. Supreme Court, in New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, raised the standard for public officials to prove they'd been libeled in their official capacity by news organizations. In 1976, a cable car in the Italian ski resort of Cavalese fell some 700 feet to the ground when a supporting line snapped, killing 43 people.