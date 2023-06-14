Today's Highlight

On this date

In 1846, a group of U.S. settlers in Sonoma proclaimed the Republic of California.

In 1911, the British ocean liner RMs Olympic set out on its maiden voyage for New York, arriving one week later. (The ship's captain was Edward John smith, who went on to command the ill-fated RMs Titanic the following year.)

In 1919, John Alcock and Arthur Whitten Brown embarked on the first nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean.

In 1940, German troops entered Paris during World War II; the same day, the Nazis began transporting prisoners to the Auschwitz concentration camp in German-occupied Poland.

In 1943, the U.S. supreme Court, in West Virginia state Board of education v. Barnette, ruled 6-3 that public school students could not be forced to salute the flag of the united states.

In 1954, President Dwight d. Eisenhower signed a measure adding the phrase "under God" to the Pledge of allegiance.

In 1967, California Gov. Ronald Reagan signed a bill liberalizing his state's abortion law.

In 1972, the environmental Protection agency ordered a ban on domestic use of the pesticide DDT, to take effect at year's end.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg to serve on the US. supreme Court.

In 2005, Michelle Wie, 15, became the first female player to qualify for an adult male U.S. Golf association championship, tying for first place in a 36-hole U.S. amateur Public Links sectional qualifying tournament.

Ten years ago: The associated Press reported that Minnesota resident Michael Karkoc, 94, had been a top commander of a Nazi SS-led unit accused of burning villages filled with women and children, then lied to American immigration officials to get into the united states after World War II. (Polish authorities are currently seeking to extradite Karkoc, now 99 years old; Germany shelved its investigation after deciding Karkoc was unfit to stand trial. Karkoc's family denies he was involved in any war crimes.) Major League Baseball came down hard on the Los Angeles dodgers and Arizona diamondbacks, handing out eight suspensions and a dozen fines as punishment for a bench-clearing brawl on June 11.