 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today in History

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Today's Highlight in History:

On Nov. 7, 2013, shares of Twitter went on sale to the public for the first time; by the closing bell, the social network was valued at $31 billion. (The company would go private again in October 2022 after Elon Musk purchased the social media platform for $44 billion.)

On this date:

In 1917, Russia's Bolshevik Revolution took place as forces led by Vladimir Ilyich Lenin overthrew the provisional government of Alexander Kerensky. In 1940, Washington's original Tacoma Narrows Bridge, nicknamed "Galloping Gertie," collapsed into Puget Sound during a windstorm just four months after opening to traffic. In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented fourth term in office, defeating Republican Thomas E. Dewey. In 1972, President Richard Nixon was re-elected in a landslide over Democrat George McGovern. In 1973, Congress overrode President Richard Nixon's veto of the War Powers Act, which limits a chief executive's power to wage war without congressional approval. In 1989, L. Douglas Wilder won the governor's race in Virginia, becoming the first elected Black governor in U.S. history. In 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he had tested positive for HIV, and was retiring.

People are also reading…

– Associated Press

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News