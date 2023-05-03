In 1802, Washington, D.C., was incorporated as a city. In 1937, Margaret Mitchell won the Pulitzer Prize for her novel, "Gone with the Wind." In 1947, Japan's postwar constitution took effect. In 1948, the Supreme Court, in Shelley v. Kraemer, ruled that covenants prohibiting the sale of real estate to Blacks or members of other racial groups were legally unenforceable. In 1960, the Harvey Schmidt Tom Jones musical "The Fantasticks" began a nearly 42-year run at New York's Sullivan Street Playhouse. In 1987, The Miami Herald said its reporters had observed a young woman spending "Friday night and most of Saturday" at a Washington townhouse belonging to Democratic presidential candidate Gary Hart. (The woman was later identified as Donna Rice; the resulting controversy torpedoed Hart's presidential bid.) In 2006, a federal jury in Alexandria, Va., rejected the death penalty for al-Qaida conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui, deciding he should spend life in prison for his role in 9/11; as he was led from the courtroom, Moussaoui taunted, "America, you lost."